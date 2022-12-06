SHAFAQNA-Jordan is preparing to host a regional summit in December where Iraq and neighboring countries, in addition to France, will participate, according to Jordanian official media.

The Elysee Palace in Paris issued a statement confirming that the Jordanian capital, Amman, will host the summit before the end of 2022, which will be similar to the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership held in August 2021.

The Elysee Palace issued the statement following a phone call on Sunday between the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Source : iraqinews

