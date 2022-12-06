English
International Shia News Agency

US: Republican’s possible presidential bid alarms Muslim communities

0
Republican's possible presidential bid

SHAFAQNA-As the Florida governor positions himself for a possible presidential bid, activists and organisers say DeSantis reminds them of bigoted rhetoric birthed in US-led ‘war on terror’.

In 2006, after being promoted to lieutenant in the US Navy, Ron DeSantis headed to Guantanamo Bay where he spent several months as an attorney making sure the detainees received rights afforded under Pentagon regulations, as well as under the Geneva Conventions.

Not much is officially known about his time at the prison, which at its peak held nearly 800 Muslim men that were captured as part of the US-led war on terror.

But a recent interview from a former Guantanamo detainee helped shed some light on DeSantis’ time there. Mansoor Adayfi said in a podcast with the Empire Files that while he was being force-fed at the prison, he saw DeSantis laughing.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Jeremy Corbyn: Islamophobia comes from rhetoric that dehumanises Muslim communities

asadian

Islamic Development Bank approves $1.12 billion in development financing for projects in member countries

asadian

Germany: Munster University offers course on ‘Islamic social services’

asadian

Canada: Anti-Muslim hate crime forgotten during election campaign

asadian

How Trump’s administration harmed Muslim communities?

asadian

A temporary committee organized from Myanmar’s Muslims to make an appeal to Government to Reopen Mosques urgently

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.