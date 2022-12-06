US: Republican’s possible presidential bid alarms Muslim communities

SHAFAQNA-As the Florida governor positions himself for a possible presidential bid, activists and organisers say DeSantis reminds them of bigoted rhetoric birthed in US-led ‘war on terror’.

In 2006, after being promoted to lieutenant in the US Navy, Ron DeSantis headed to Guantanamo Bay where he spent several months as an attorney making sure the detainees received rights afforded under Pentagon regulations, as well as under the Geneva Conventions.

Not much is officially known about his time at the prison, which at its peak held nearly 800 Muslim men that were captured as part of the US-led war on terror.

But a recent interview from a former Guantanamo detainee helped shed some light on DeSantis’ time there. Mansoor Adayfi said in a podcast with the Empire Files that while he was being force-fed at the prison, he saw DeSantis laughing.

