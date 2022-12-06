Canadian Muslims assemble winter relief kits for people in need

SHAFAQNA-Canadian Muslims from Islamic Relief came together in Halifax on Sunday to assemble winter care kits to help people in need of warmth and relief this winter.

Volunteer Arsalan Salamat said his motivation for taking part in the project was to “help others who might be in need.”

“It is a good way to give back to the community because Halifax did welcome me with open arms when I first arrived here eight years ago,” Salamat said.

He said he has been volunteering for two years and the demand for services has increased since last year.

This is the sixth year for the charity’s national Winter Warmth campaign. The team in Halifax put together 155 kits on Sunday for distribution, according to a news release.

Source : ABNA

www.shafaqna.com