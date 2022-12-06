English
Al Jazeera takes killing of Abu Akleh to International Criminal Court

SHAFAQNA-Al Jazeera Media Network submitted the case of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Abu Akleh, a television correspondent with Al Jazeera for 25 years, was killed by Israeli forces on May 11 as she was covering an Israeli military raid on a refugee camp in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

The 51-year-old Jerusalem native and US citizen was a household name and a widely respected journalist who gave a voice to Palestinians through her coverage of the Israeli occupation.

Source : aljazeera

