Safety is a winner in World Cup 2022

Many supporters were up in arms at the idea of the World Cup taking place in Qatar where the sale of alcohol is highly restricted, but for some female fans it has led to a safer experience at the tournament.

With alcohol banned, women fans from across the world have the chance to attend late night games, enjoy a walk around the city, or take public transportation without facing harassment of any kind.

Doha ranks as safest city in world

A 10pm (19:00 GMT) kickoff time for many of the group stage matches and knockout games mean that fans exit stadiums, use public transport and celebrate in fan zones well past midnight. And women, in groups or on their own, are watching football at public screenings, and moving around without worrying about their safety. According to the Numbeo Crime Index, Doha routinely ranks as the safest – or the second-safest – city in the world.

For Joy Nkuna, the experience has been a stark contrast to her home country South Africa, which ranks as among the most dangerous countries for women travellers. “We have very high crime rates in my country, especially against women,” she said. According to recent government figures, more than 1,000 women were murdered in South Africa in a three-month period between the start of July and the end of September.

US media’s portrayal of Middle East has been very different from what fan have experienced

When Andrea M set off from New York to follow Team USA’s journey at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, she reassured her friends and family that she would not do anything risky during the tournament.

What she had read about Qatar painted an alarming picture of the host country.

“The US media’s portrayal of the Middle East has been very different from what I have experienced here,” Andrea, 29, told Al Jazeera, adding that her friends decided against travelling to Qatar.

Andrea said she is glad she came. “Simple things like taking a walk around the city late at night, that’s something I can’t do back home.”

