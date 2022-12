SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about “Ruling of forgotten qunut (Supplication in Salat) in prayer”

Question: If a person forgets qunūt and remembers the matter after rukū‘ of the same rak‘at ,then what is the ruling of that?

Answer: This person can perform qunūt after rukū‘ and then go for sajdah without rukū‘ and continue the prayer.

Related Fatwas Reciting the qunūt (Supplication in Salāt) in Persian Question:1- Is it permissible to recite the qunūt of obligatory prayers in Persian or any other languages? 2- What about other prayers like night prayer? 3- Is it permissible to pray whatever we want in qunūt and say whatever we want to ask Allah in qunūt? Answer:1- It is not permitted. 2- It is like the previous issue. 3- Yes, you can ask all religious lawful matters from Allah. The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s Fatwas

