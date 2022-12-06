English
Babri Mosque’s demolition: 6th December will remain a Black Day for Indian democracy

Babri Mosque's demolition

SHAFAQNA-India’s prominent Muslim leaders on Tuesday said that Dec. 6 will forever remain a “Black Day” for Indian democracy.

On Dec. 6, 1992, the 16th-century Babri Mosque in the northern Indian city of Ayodhya was torn down by Hindu hardliners, who claimed the site was the birthplace of their lord Ram.

“6th December will forever remain a Black Day for Indian democracy. The desecration and demolition of #BabriMasjid is a symbol of injustice,” India’s leading Muslim politician and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, wrote on Twitter. “Those responsible for its destruction were never convicted. We will not forget it & we will ensure that future generations remember it too.”

