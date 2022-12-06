World Cup2022: Morocco make history with penalty victory over Spain

SHAFAQNA-Morocco, for the first time in their history, advance to the quarter-finals after beating Spain 3-0 in penalties after extra time.

They become the first African nation since Ghana in 2010 to reach that stage, and will be keenly watching the events unfold at Lusail Stadium as Portugal and Switzerland prepare to do battle.

Spain will exit the tournament having played some exhiliarating football, but on the day their finishing just didn’t stack up as they failed to make a breakthrough during regulation and extra time.

Morocco’s players celebrate with a Palestinian flag at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16.

Source : aljazeera

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022