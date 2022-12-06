English
International Shia News Agency

Anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise in Canada

0

SHAFAQNA- Anti-Muslim hate crimes rose 71 per cent in Canada in 2021, according to Statistics Canada.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) says it receives reports of racism daily.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase from coast to coast in Canada, especially targeting visible Muslim women,” said Dalal Souraya, staff lawyer at NCCM.

That increase in racism has been felt locally in B.C. as well, according to Haroon Khan, a trustee at the Al-Jamia Masjid Mosque in Vancouver.

“We see it time and time again,” he said. “Women who are wearing the outward symbol of their faith … They are being targeted. They are being abused.”

Source: cbc.ca

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Canada: Food banks with record-breaking visits

asadian

Canadian Muslim Charity aims to build village in Syria

asadian

England: Veils ripped from Muslim women’s faces in Birmingham

asadian

England: Muslim women unit football and faith in sisterhood club

asadian

Canada: Muslims celebrate Nova Scotia’s recognition of October as Islamic Heritage Month

asadian

Canada: Yellowknife’s new Islamic center could open by next summer

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.