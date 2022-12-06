Anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise in Canada

SHAFAQNA- Anti-Muslim hate crimes rose 71 per cent in Canada in 2021, according to Statistics Canada.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) says it receives reports of racism daily.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase from coast to coast in Canada, especially targeting visible Muslim women,” said Dalal Souraya, staff lawyer at NCCM.

That increase in racism has been felt locally in B.C. as well, according to Haroon Khan, a trustee at the Al-Jamia Masjid Mosque in Vancouver.

“We see it time and time again,” he said. “Women who are wearing the outward symbol of their faith … They are being targeted. They are being abused.”

Source: cbc.ca

www.shafaqna.com