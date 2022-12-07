English
International Shia News Agency

Portugal trounces Switzerland to reach World Cup 2022 quarterfinals

0
Portugal

SHAFAQNA-Portugal trounces Switzerland 6-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with Morocco.

Portuguese soccer player Gonçalo Ramos turned a surprise starting assignment into a memorable World Cup moment.

Tuesday at the tournament in Qatar, the 21-year-old forward scored three goals in Portugal’s 6-1 romp over Switzerland in a round of 16 match.

Ramos was placed into the starting lineup for none other than superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Portuguese coach Fernando Santos made the call after benching Ronaldo for “tactical reasons.” But Santos was angry after Ronaldo complained when he was taken out of the team’s prior match against South Korea.

Source : npr

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

World Cup 2022: Safety is a winner

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (19)

asadian

World Cup 2022: Brazil & Croatia set for quarter-finals

asadian

World Cup 2022 is the opportunity to change misconceptions about Islam

asadian

World Cup 2022: Why Muslim players are prostrating when celebrating?

asadian

World Cup 2022: France & England set for quarter-finals

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.