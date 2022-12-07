Portugal trounces Switzerland to reach World Cup 2022 quarterfinals

SHAFAQNA-Portugal trounces Switzerland 6-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with Morocco.

Portuguese soccer player Gonçalo Ramos turned a surprise starting assignment into a memorable World Cup moment.

Tuesday at the tournament in Qatar, the 21-year-old forward scored three goals in Portugal’s 6-1 romp over Switzerland in a round of 16 match.

Ramos was placed into the starting lineup for none other than superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Portuguese coach Fernando Santos made the call after benching Ronaldo for “tactical reasons.” But Santos was angry after Ronaldo complained when he was taken out of the team’s prior match against South Korea.

Source : npr

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022