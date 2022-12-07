Survey: One in ten Germans had not yet heated by November despite cold weather

SHAFAQNA-One in 10 Germans had not yet heated their homes by the end of November, a survey revealed.

Some 90% of people surveyed said they had already switched on the stove or heating by the end of last month, and 68% said they had heated less this season than in the same period last year and had changed their heating behavior, found the survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, DPA.

For those surveyed, it apparently does not matter whether their heating is powered by fossil fuels, as only 6% said they want to protect the climate by heating less.

Source :aa

