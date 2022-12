SHAFAQNA-Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China- Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia from Dec 7 to 10 at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Wednesday.

Source : chinadailyhk

