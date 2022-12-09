Canada: Khoja Heritage Festival Live Event held in Toronto

SHAFAQNA- The Khoja Heritage Festival Live Event was held at Khoja jamaats in October & November.

The Khoja Heritage Festival is a community conference in collaboration among the Khoja Heritage Project of The World Federation of KSIMC and The Council of European Jamaats. Its focus is to stimulate a rigorous discourse pertaining to the adventurous past, affluent present and challenging future of the Khoja Shia Ithna Asheri Muslim Communities.

This festival was marked with great passion and creativity in jamaats across the globe in October & November. The Khoja Heritage Project curated several resources for the day, including a walkthrough exhibition, infographic on Khoja sports & spaces, a humorous skit (watch New York Jamaat’s well done skit here), video addresses and an abridged version of the Khoja Documentary. Jamaats were invited to tailor the itinerary and include their add-ons. These ranged from a two-day stunning family event in Karachi to Gujarati thalis in Nairobi and to Gujarati games in Wessex.

In addition to the events held locally in jamaats, there was a worldwide livestream from The Mulla Asghar Memorial Library & Resource Centre in Toronto on Sunday 23rd October. This was hosted by Head of KHP – Dr Hasnain Walji, who was joined by The World Federation President, Alhaj Safder Jaffer and regional leaders (via recorded videos). An important segment was a conversation on the re-entrenching of the Gujarati language.

To conclude the Khoja Heritage Festival for 2022, Dr Hasnain Walji remarked, “The first ever Khoja Heritage Day was a historical milestone, and I am very encouraged by the engagement of the Community at the events hosted by many jamaats around the world. The support by The WF and Regional Leaders has enabled the KHP to amplify the importance of our cultural heritage and appreciation of the struggles and sacrifices of our elders in making us who we are today. We hope that the next one will have even greater engagement by all Khoja jamaats around the world.”

Catch special moments in the different regions below:

Source: The World Federation of Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Muslim Communities