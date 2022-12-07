Muslim world rejoices as Morocco reach World Cup 2022 quarter-final

SHAFAQNA-Moroccans wildly celebrating their team’s historic World Cup knockout victory over Spain on Tuesday were joined by people across the Middle East and North Africa ecstatic at what they saw as a victory for the entire Arab world.

From Baghdad to Casablanca, fans cheered as Morocco became the first Muslim country to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, the first held in an Arab country.

Cheers also went up in Middle East

In Rabat, where fans had crowded cafes for hours beforehand to watch the game, people jammed downtown roads leading to a square where fans had partied after previous Morocco victories, flags waving from their windows and horns furiously sounding.

Cheers also went up in Cairo, Beirut, Tunis, Amman, Ramallah as Arabs rejoiced at the largely unexpected win over highly fancied Spain.

Leaders from across Arab world showered praise

Leaders from across the Arab world showered praise on the Moroccan side. Qatar’s Emir Tamim watched the game in the stadium, giving a thumbs up and holding the Moroccan flag, and congratulations for the winning team quickly poured in from Arab leaders.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah were among those to congratulate Morocco.

Kneeling to the ground to thank Allah

With a whole team kneeling to the ground to thank Allah the Almighty, Moroccan players celebrated what had seemed almost impossible.

Morocco celebrates victory with Palestinian flag

After beating Spain to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, the Moroccan national team players raised the Palestinian flag to celebrate their victory.

Footage on social media showed a number of Moroccan players raising the Palestinian flag alongside their own Moroccan one, taking a group photo with the Palestinian flag on the pitch following the end of the match.

Moroccan striker Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah carried the Palestinian flag and displayed it in the stadium in front of the fans.

Source : reuters, aboutislam, middleeasteye

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022