SHAFAQNA- As a part of Youth Nights sessions, the Youth of Wisdom holds a program on Self Defense Techniques by Br. Munib Salmani , Professional Boxer , MMA, on Friday 9 December 2022 at the Islamic House of Wisdom, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, USA. The session will start at 19:30, for high school and older audiences.

