World Council of Churches Official: Efforts to uphold unity & justice common duty of religions

SHAFAQNA-The acting general secretary of the World Council of Churches described making efforts to uphold justice and unity as a common duty of religions.

“We should think of dynamic ideas and strong faith in life and robust religious beliefs that serve humanity and the earth,” Ioan Sauca said, addressing the 10th round of interfaith dialogue between Iran and the World Council of Churches, which kicked off in Geneva on Monday.

“We should think and remember our duty which is creation of justice, reconciliation and unity,” he added.

Sauca also hailed the interfaith dialogue as a symbol of efforts made to strengthen and develop interaction in today’s world.

“We are standing together today with the sense of mutual respect, kindness, generosity, hospitality and non-violent measures that defend human rights,” he stated.

“I hope and pray that we will be able to sincerely think together about our common values and efforts in support of dignified and sustainable life and how these values can bring us closer to unity.”

Sauca went on to express hope that the dialogue would help to create an atmosphere and opportunities “in our societies to help us be together on the path of Jesus (AS) in serving those in need.”

