Saudi Arabia: Women’s rights activist ‘given 17 years’ despite prison sentence ending

SHAFAQNA-A Saudi Arabian women’s rights activist has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, despite having already completed his sentence earlier this year.

In April 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) sentenced Mohammed al-Rabiah to six and a half years in prison, with two years suspended, on charges related to his activism and defence of women’s rights.

He was expected to be released in late September when his prison term (including his time awaiting sentencing) expired, but his case was transferred back for a retrial to the SCC, which sentenced him to a further 17 years, Freedom Initiative tweeted on Tuesday.

“Instead of being released, al-Rabiah was retried and handed a new sentence nearly three times as long as the one he already served,” the organisation said.

