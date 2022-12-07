US opposes Al Jazeera’s push to take the Abu Akleh case to ICC

SHAFAQNA-The United States has voiced opposition to Al Jazeera’s push to ensure accountability at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Hours after the network submitted a request to the Hague-based court on Tuesday to investigate and prosecute those responsible for killing the Palestinian-American journalist, the US State Department said it rejects the move.

“We oppose it in this case,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Washington has long stood against Palestinian-led efforts to take up Israeli abuses with international bodies, including at the United Nations and the ICC.

“We maintain our longstanding objections to the ICC’s investigation into the Palestinian situation,” Price said on Tuesday when asked about Al Jazeera’s request to the court.

Source : aljazeera