UN’s High Representative statement after meeting with The Grand Ayatollah Sistani

SHAFAQNA- Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General, pointing out that he presented the plan to support religious places for safe and peaceful worship to the Supreme Religious Authority, in a statement referring to the meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Ayatollah Sistani on the 6th March 2021, said: “The UN’s High Representative and the Grand Ayatollah Sistani exchanged views on the importance of inter and intra-religious dialogue. This issue is the focus of the United Nations mission to unite civilizations.”

He added: “The UN’s program for the protection of religious places under the title “UN’s Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites” which was developed in 2019 after the attacks on Christ Church in New Zealand, was presented to his Highness.”

The UN representative pointing out that this program is actually a global call to gather around the simplest principles of humanity, compassion and tolerance in order to ensure that people are allowed to perform their religious rituals in peace, added: “For this purpose, it is necessary that religious places of worship be really safe.”

According to this statement, the UN High Representative has also presented this plan to Pope Francis and Sheikh of Al-Azhar.

Moratinos concluded: “In today’s meeting, three great religious leaders in the Vatican, Cairo and Najaf were given fellowship. The UN’s High Representative expressed his cooperation and full support for any effort that contributes to the creation of a peaceful, just and cohesive society based on mutual respect and human dignity.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian