World Cup 2022: Morocco’s success credited to players’ mothers

SHAFAQNA-Moroccan parents embracing and praying for the coach and footballers inspire fans around the world.

After scoring the winning penalty for Morocco against Spain, it wasn’t long before Achraf Hakimi went rushing over to his mother.

The full-back, born in Madrid to Moroccan parents, had already gone viral days earlier after embracing his mum, Saida Mouh, following the Atlas Lions’ victory over Belgium.

“I love you Mum,” he tweeted in Arabic following that game, with a heart emoji.

Photographers were once again primed to capture Mouh kissing her son after his team’s sensational World Cup victory on Monday.

Hakimi and his mom make my heart melt, especially knowing their story,” one social media user tweeted.

The visibility of the Morocco team’s family members has been a source of joy and inspiration for fans around the world, and has been deemed an ingredient in their historic success.

Source : middleeasteye

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022