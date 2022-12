SHAFAQNA- Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Riyadh for a visit showcasing, Beijing’s ambitions to expand its influence in the Persian Gulf.

This week’s meetings will mostly focus on the economic dimensions of the Sino-Saudi partnership. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the kingdom and China will sign agreements worth $29.6bn. Such agreements will add to trade, business, and investment relations between the two countries that have greatly deepened in recent years.

Sourc: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com