The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa about “performing Salaat in moving vehicles”

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about ” Performing Salaat/Salaah in moving vehicles.”

Question & Answer

Question: Is it correct to recite Salaat/Salaah in vehicles that are moving?

Answer: The place of worship should be motionless; that is, it should be in such a way that the worshiper can pray with calm and motionless body. So prayer is not correct in places that cause the body to move involuntarily, such as cars and trains, except when due to time constraints, etc. one has to perform Salaat in such a place.

