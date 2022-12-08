Morocco in World cup 2022: Resolute show of faith and Islamic’s identity on a global stage

SHAFAQNA-After years of rising intolerance and discrimination against Muslims, particularly in the West, confident and resolute show of faith and Islamic’s identity on a global stage has been incredibly heart-warming and compelling.

The euphoria that greeted Morocco’s advancement in World cup 2022 reverberated far and wide across the region, from Agadir to Amman.Such displays of joy and unity have transcended the political disputes that have long divided Arab nations and longstanding sporting rivalries across North Africa.

This tournament was always going to be remembered as the ground-breaking first World Cup to be held in the Middle East, but now it has the added distinction of an Arab nation achieving unprecedented sporting success.

In addition, visible and sincere displays of Islamic worship have endeared the team to Muslims around the world, from players cupping their hands in pre-game supplication, to post-goal celebrations where players have prostrated in thanks, to Quran recitation prior to the penalty shootout against Spain.

After years of rising intolerance and discrimination against Muslims, particularly in the West, this confident and resolute show of faith and identity on a global stage has been incredibly heart-warming and compelling.

Source : middleeasteye

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022