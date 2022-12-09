English
International Shia News Agency

Production of cancer drugs from tomatoes and potatoes

0
cancer

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- In a recent research review from Academic researchers from Poland examined the potential for cancer treatment in glycoalkaloids, a compound found in nightshade plants.

This study reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries.

The researchers focused on five glycoalkaloids that they believe could be used to develop drugs — solanine, chaconine, solasonine, solamargine and tomatine.

While early stages of research have proven these chemicals to be “powerful clinical tools” if given in the correct doses, research has not yet been done on how they would fight chemicals in human cells.

source: nypost

Related posts

colour can influence picky eaters’ taste perception

asadian

China launches remote sensing satellite

asadian

Researcher discover Breast cancer suppressor gene

asadian

Tracking cellular changes with artificial intelligence

asadian

Life on Mars?

asadian

Faster treatment of wounds with smart bandages

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.