SHAFAQNA FUTURE- In a recent research review from Academic researchers from Poland examined the potential for cancer treatment in glycoalkaloids, a compound found in nightshade plants.

This study reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries.

The researchers focused on five glycoalkaloids that they believe could be used to develop drugs — solanine, chaconine, solasonine, solamargine and tomatine.

While early stages of research have proven these chemicals to be “powerful clinical tools” if given in the correct doses, research has not yet been done on how they would fight chemicals in human cells.

source: nypost