Researcher discover Breast cancer suppressor gene

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center have revealed how the gene HOXA5 may work to suppress formation of breast cancers.

HOXA5 is in cells lining the breast, where it normally acts as a tumor suppressor and transcription factor. It helps new cells mature toward performing their ultimate functions.

Loss of HOXA5 results in cells becoming stuck in their incomplete differentiation stage, during which they begin to divide too much. This can lead to cancer.

A new avenue of research is investigation of how lost HOXA5 can be replaced or reinstated so its tumor-suppressing functions can be restored to the cells, this researcher says.

