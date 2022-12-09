English
Putin warns against nuclear attack on Moscow

Putin

SHAFAQNA- Vladimir Putin says any country that launches a nuclear attack on Moscow would be “wiped out”.
In comments to reporters, he also threatened to cut oil production over the recent price cap.
US basketball star Brittney Griner lands in Texas after Washington and Moscow agreed on a prisoner swap, exchanging Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.Source : aljazeera

