China launches remote sensing satellite

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province at 2:31 a.m. Friday.

The satellite will help improve the country’s hyperspectral observation capacity in areas such as environmental protection, land, weather, agriculture, and disaster alleviation.

Long March 2D is propelled by liquid propellants and has a liftoff thrust of 300 metric tons. It is capable of sending a 1.2-ton spacecraft to a sun-synchronous orbit with an altitude of 700 kilometers.

Source: chinadaily