UN human rights chief vows to engage China on Xinjiang findings

SHAFAQNA-UN human rights chief said he wanted to engage with Beijing over the findings of a report that said China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity.

Grappling with the human rights record of China, a permanent member of the United Nations’ Security Council, is one of the thorniest among dozens of human rights challenges facing the new high commissioner since he started in October.

Beijing pressured Volker Turk ‘s predecessor, Michelle Bachelet, not to publish the report, Reuters revealed, and she only did so in the final minutes of her term.

Source : reuters