colour can influence picky eaters’ taste perception

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Researchers at the University of Portsmouth found that red and blue bowls made some people think food tasted saltier.

The study notes that research into picky eating commonly focusses on children, even though around 18% of adults are considered picky eaters.

In the experiment, 47 young adult participants completed two questionnaires: one on factors influencing food choice and the second on food neophobia (responding to questions like, ’I am very particular about the foods I eat’).

The colour of the bowl affected how picky eaters perceived taste, but not for the non-picky eaters.

Source: cosmosmagazine

 

