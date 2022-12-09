Iraqi President: Yazidis have been subjected to crimes against humanity

SHAFAQNA- “Yazidis have been subjected to crimes against humanity “,Iraqi President said in a tweet on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration and Honoring the Yazidi Genocide Victims.

“We recall with pain what the Yazidis were subjected to as a result of ISIS terrorism, the mass graves, the Anfal and the chemical bombardment in Halabja at the hands of the dictatorship, which are crimes against humanity”, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid said.

He added, “We stress the necessity of uniting ranks and strengthening democracy to prevent the recurrence of tragedies and to provide justice to the victims.”

Source: Iraqi News Agency (INA)