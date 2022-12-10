US: Interfaith solidarity rally planned in New Jersey

SHAFAQNA-The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NJ) and leaders of the four Islamic centers that were targeted by a series of anti-Muslim incidents will participate in an interfaith solidarity rally tomorrow.

The rally will be held at the Muslim Center of Middlesex County (MCMC) in central New Jersey on Sunday.

Community leaders and FBI will share insight on the impact of these incidents on the Muslim community and provide updates from law enforcement.

A truck displaying billboards with anti-Muslim messages and images of the 2008 Mumbai attack drove through the premises of at least four Islamic centers in New Jersey on November 26, the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai attack.

The four Islamic centers that were targeted are the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway, Masjid al-Wali in Edison, New Brunswick Islamic Center in North Brunswick, and the Muslim Community of New Jersey Masjid in Fords.

Source : IQNA