Croatia & Argentina to qualify for World Cup 2022 semifinals

SHAFAQNA-Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the World Cup 2022 semifinals.Argentina beat Netherlands in penalty shootout, securing semi-final clash with Croatia.

After a shocking Brazil exit , the Argentina v Netherlands match kicked off in Lusail Stadium on Friday with nerves through the roof.

Despite several efforts from both national sides, neither Brazil nor Croatia were able to score in the second half as the quarterfinal went to extra time.

In the 105th minute, Brazil scored the opener when Neymar made a close-range finish, assisted by Lucas Paqueta.

With this goal, Neymar equaled legendary striker Pele’s Brazil goalscoring record of 77.

Croatia leveled the match with a minute-117 goal from Bruno Petkovic in the center of the penalty box, with Mislav Orsic assisting.

The extra time ended with a 1-1 tie.

Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric, and Orsic respectively converted their spot kicks against Brazil during the penalty shootout.

Rodrigo and Marquinhos missed their penalties, while Casemiro and Pedro converted the penalties for Brazil.

Source : aa, dohanews