SHAFAQNA-Qatar, other Muslim nations pushed for anti-Islamophobia armband at World Cup 2022.

The talks, which entailed a plan for team captains to wear anti-Islamophobia armbands, were rejected by FIFA who said they violated its rules.

Qatar and other Muslim nations were planning to wear armbands to raise awareness on Islamophobia during the 2022 World Cup, the first ever to take place in a Muslim country.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, among other nations, planned for team captains to wear anti-Islamophobia armbands, according to a report by Sky News. The plans were rejected by FIFA, who said they violated its rules.

Source : dohanews