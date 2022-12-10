English
International Shia News Agency

Study: Racism & discrimination cause avoidable disease, premature death

0
Racism & discrimination

ASHAFAQNA-Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination cause avoidable disease and premature death, according to a new study published.

Discrimination serves to confine minorities in “places that create or perpetuate unhealthy environments, simultaneously increasing their ill-health and need to access health care, while undermining their ability to obtain it,” was one of the findings in a series of studies in the medical journal The Lancet, examining how “racial health inequities” are caused by “historic systems and structures of power and oppression, and discriminatory ideologies.”

Source : aa

Related posts

Former German President: “We must now support Muslims more than ever/there should be more education about rights of minorities in society”

asadian

UN chief calls for rejecting of hate speech and xenophobia

asadian

Xenophobic Britain: Black And Muslims Are Treated Worse In Prisons

Yahya

We need to apologize to our Muslim citizens – OPED

Yahya

Who are Donald Trump’s supporters, and what’s the appeal?

Yahya

America’s long history of xenaphobia

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.