Study: Racism & discrimination cause avoidable disease, premature death

ASHAFAQNA-Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination cause avoidable disease and premature death, according to a new study published.

Discrimination serves to confine minorities in “places that create or perpetuate unhealthy environments, simultaneously increasing their ill-health and need to access health care, while undermining their ability to obtain it,” was one of the findings in a series of studies in the medical journal The Lancet, examining how “racial health inequities” are caused by “historic systems and structures of power and oppression, and discriminatory ideologies.”

Source : aa