World Cup 2022: Why do some British Muslims find it difficult to support England?

SHAFAQNA-Racism, the history of colonialism, and Islamophobia are cited as some of the reasons why some Muslims fans won’t be cheering on England.

Despite the tournament being held thousands of miles away, England seems to have embraced the World Cup in Qatar.

But while the country as a whole may be rooting for Gareth Southgate’s boys, there are several communities that have a myriad of reasons for not openly expressing their support for the Three Lions.

Several fans told Middle East Eye that while football is known as the beautiful game, minorities had often seen its ugly side on the terraces, most notably racism, misogyny and Islamophobia.

Source : middleeasteye

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022