Pew: India saw highest levels of religious hostilities during lockdown

SHAFAQNA- India has experienced the highest levels of religious hostilities during Coronavirus lockdown by targeted Muslims and killed Christians in custody, a new report revealed.

According to think tank Pew Research Center’s report, there was the highest level of religious hostilities during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in India. Based on this report, the purpose of Islamophobic hashtags such as #CoronaJihad that were published extensively on social media in India was to lay the blame on Muslims for the virus. Moreover, there were many reports of Muslims being attacked after being accused of spreading the coronavirus. Through these hashtags and posts, Muslims were accused of spreading the virus purposefully.

Also, it was pointed out in the report that two Christians died in India after they were beaten in police custody for violating COVID-19 curfews in Tamil Nadu. According to the report, pandemic-related killings of religious minorities occurred in 2020 in three countries, i.e. in India besides Indonesia and Yemen.

Source: Maktoob

