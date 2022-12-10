English
Unbalanced genes drive aging

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Northwestern University researchers have discovered a previously unknown mechanism that drives aging.

This study finds that people with shorter genes age faster and die sooner than those with longer genes — opening the door to a potential “fountain of youth” pill.

The research team used AI (artificial intelligence) to analyze data collected from the tissue of humans, mice, rats, and killifish.

The researchers looked at changes in human genes from ages 30 to 49, 50 to 69, and then 70 and older. Measurable changes in gene activity according to gene length already occurred by the time humans reached middle age.

The study provides new insight into why older individuals struggle to recover from minor illnesses or small injuries, like a paper cut.

