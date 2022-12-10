English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas about Cheating

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Cheating”

Question & Answer

Question: What is the law about someone who is doing a job with a degree he has achieved through cheating?

Answer: Cheating is not allowed, however if he is qualified for the job, his income is Halal.

Related Fatwas

Question: Is it permissible to cheat [in the exams] at public schools, colleges and universities? Is it permissible to cheat [in the exams] at the private Islamic and non-Islamic schools?

Answer: Cheating is not allowed in any of these places.

Question: Is it allowed write a thesis on behalf of another person for their university degree?

Answer: If it is against the rules of the university, this action and receiving money for it, is problematic.

