SHAFAQNA-Morocco is the first African and Arab nation to qualify for the semi-finals in a World Cup.

Morocco stunned Portugal and the world with a 1-0 victory in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, with goalscorer Youssef En-Nesyri the hero.

The striker’s 43rd minute goal was enough to down a Portugal side brimming with talent, with even Cristiano Ronaldo unable to save his team after coming off the bench in the second half.

Source : middleeasteye

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022