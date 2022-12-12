English
Iraq: Ancient Bashtabiya Castle in Mosul [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- “Bashtabiya” Castle is one of the classical and historical castles in Iraq that is located in the center of Mosul on the bank of Tigris River.

According to Rudaw, this historical castle shapes the identity of Mosul and its antiquity dates back to the Atabakan period in the 6th century AH and 12th century AD.

In 2014, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) attacked Mosul and exploded this castle that most part of it was destroyed.

Source: mdeast.news

