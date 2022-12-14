Tanzania: Shia Islam & Ashura Processions

SHAFAQNA- Shia Islam in Tanzania arrived with the Khoja trading community, a caste from India that converted from Hinduism to Islam.

Because of drought, famines and religious persecution in their homeland, Khojas began to inhabit in East Africa in the 19th century.

Ashura is known as a day when Imam Hussain (AS) was killed in 680 on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram. In the United Republic of Tanzania, Khojas have been marching in Ashura processions for the past century.

Haji Ali Nathoo, the long time President of the Khoja Shia community in Zanzibar, an Indian Ocean archipelago off the coast of Tanzania, requested from the British colonial government that the 10th day of Muharram, called Ashura, be a public holiday. This was granted in 1920.

During Muharram, mosques and main roads through town are decorated with black signs with red, yellow or white lettering. Food is always provided. Some Tanzanians donate blood which is nowadays an accepted practice among Shias across the world in remembrance and solidarity with Imam Hussain (AS) on the day he martyred.

All people dressed in black, the color of mourning, and marchers carried signs mostly written in Swahili. They announce the virtues of Imam Hussain (AS) to the local population. Participants made a speech through microphones, beat their chests rhythmically and recited beautiful “Nudba” poetry mournfully about the Battle of Karbala in Swahili-language.

All African Shia communities do not have the freedom or security to demonstrate their beliefs publicly. For instance, in Senegal, Muharram is commemorated behind closed doors or in Nigeria, where public processions occur, state security forces that disagree with Nigerian Shias for a long time, have attacked and killed participants.

Source: The Conversation

