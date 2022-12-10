Iraq HRW report on the number of country’s missing people in last eight years

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Human Rights Watch reported the disappearance of thousands of people in the country over the past 8 years.

The Iraqi Human Rights Watch announced that more than 11,000 Iraqi families have reported that members of their families have gone missing over the past 8 years.

The terrorist group “ISIS” controlled one third of the area of Iraq. However, most reports of Iraqi disappearances date back to the period between 2017 and 2022.

According to the reports of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Iraq is one of the countries that has seen the most cases of missing people in the last five decades.

The 2003 US war against Iraq led to the collapse of the government and the proliferation of terrorist groups in Iraq, resulting in an increase in the number of disappeared people in Iraq over the past two decades.

Source: Shafaqna Persian