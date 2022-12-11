English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: France defeats England, 2-1

0
France

SHAFAQNA-France outlasting England, 2-1, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar in the tournament’s last quarterfinals match.

Reigning World Cup champion France is hoping to join Italy and Brazil as the only countries in World Cup history to win back-to-back tournaments. With Saturday’s victory, France has now won its past 12 World Cup matches.

France will advance to play Morocco, which took down Portugal earlier Saturday, in Wednesday’s semifinal match.

Source : foxsports.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

World Cup 2022: Morocco made history by beating Portugal and heading to semis

asadian

World Cup 2022: Why some British Muslims find it difficult to support England?

asadian

World Cup 2022: Qatar & other Muslim nations pushed for anti-Islamophobia armband

asadian

World Cup 2022: Croatia & Argentina reach semi-finals

asadian

World Cup 2022: Moroccans needed burst of optimism amid difficult times

asadian

World cup 2022: Morocco’s resolute show of faith and Islamic identity

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.