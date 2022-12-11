World Cup 2022: France defeats England, 2-1

SHAFAQNA-France outlasting England, 2-1, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar in the tournament’s last quarterfinals match.

Reigning World Cup champion France is hoping to join Italy and Brazil as the only countries in World Cup history to win back-to-back tournaments. With Saturday’s victory, France has now won its past 12 World Cup matches.

France will advance to play Morocco, which took down Portugal earlier Saturday, in Wednesday’s semifinal match.

Source : foxsports.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022