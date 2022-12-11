FM: Iran’s territory will never be subject to negotiations with any country

SHAFAQNA- China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries back UAE’s position on Iran’s 3 islands in a joint statement. Iran has stoutly rejected claims leveled by China and the Persian Gulf countries to the three Iranian islands, saying that they definitely belong to Iran and will remain sovereign Iranian territories forever.

Iran summons Chinese envoy for statement on disputed islands

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to Tehran late Saturday to protest a statement related to three disputed islands in the Persian Gulf.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Chang Hua was summoned to express “strong dissatisfaction” with the joint statement of China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Iran’s FM: Islamic Republic will never compromise on its territorial integrity

Earlier Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has once again reaffirmed that the three islands in the Persian Gulf are eternal parts of the country’s territory, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will never compromise on its territorial integrity.

“The islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf are inseparable parts of the pure land of Iran and belong to this motherland forever,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday.

He emphasized that Iran would never compromise with any country on the importance of respecting the Islamic Republic’s territorial integrity.

The top Iranian diplomat was reacting to a joint statement issued by China and states of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at the end of their summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

China, GCC backs UAE’s position on 3 islands in joint statement

In the detailed statement published Friday during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia, China and the GCC countries adopted a joint action plan aimed at bolstering strategic cooperation, including affirming their support for regional issues, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) demand for the resolution of the long-standing dispute about the islands in the Persian Gulf region.

It said the dispute concerning the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa islands must be resolved through negotiations between Iran and the UAE under the rules of international law.

Strategically-positioned islands have always been part of Iran

The strategically-positioned islands of Abu Musa, the Lesser Tunb, and the Greater Tunb have always been part of Iran, the proof of which can be corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry, however, dismissed the China-GCC statement regarding the islands and called them an “integral part” of the country’s territory, which “have never and will never be subject to negotiations with any country.”

