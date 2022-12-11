US Muslims see widespread Islamophobic prejudice

SHAFAQNA-US Muslims reported the most occurrences of discrimination based on their faith during the past year compared to other religious affiliations.

This is according to a poll by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding.

At the same time, bullying based on bias against Muslims has harmed children in schools in Florida and across the nation, according to advocacy groups.

Forty-eight percent of Muslim families with children in schools reported “having a child who faced religious-based bullying,” the survey found. And one in every five Muslim families said their kid experiences bullying every day at school.

More than 60 percent of American Muslims reported facing religious discrimination. Jewish people were the next largest faith group reporting discrimination (52 percent), followed by white Evangelicals (32 percent), and 30 percent of other protestants.

Source : IQNA