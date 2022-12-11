English
World Cup 2022: Israeli forces attack Palestinians celebrating Morocco win in Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA-Israeli forces attacked Palestinians on the streets of Jerusalem as thousands of football fans came out to celebrate Morocco’s World Cup win.

Israeli occupation forces, including police on horseback, assaulted Palestinians and pursued them in Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate area, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Video posted to social media showed Israeli forces attacking and chasing Palestinians, including children.

No injuries or arrests have been reported, according to Wafa.

