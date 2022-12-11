Trip of UN representative in Iraq to Karbala+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Secretary General’s representative in Iraq, arrived in Karbala on an official visit today (Sunday).

An informed source said: “Plasschaert entered Karbala province this morning and is going to meet with the officials of this province and visit some projects in this province.”

This source added: “Nasif al-Khattabi, the governor of Karbala, welcomed Plasschaert and his accompanying delegation.”

“Nasif Jassim”, the governor of holy city of Karbala, in a meeting with “Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert “, the representative of the United Nations in Iraq, emphasized the support of the democratic program and the mechanisms of the federal government in providing services, reconstruction, construction and development, and Plasschaert also stated that there is no doubt in the ability of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani in providing services and fighting corruption.

The Information Office of the Governor of Karbala announced in a statement that in the meeting of Nasif Jassim al-Khattabi with the United Nations representative in Iraq, the mechanism of cooperation and alignment between international organizations and the province of Karbala in various fields and the provincial council elections and the positive aspects of holding them, were discussed.

Expressing her satisfaction with the reconstruction and service movement in Karbala, she added: “In this province, I felt a lot of optimism that Karbala will be a clear example of success in the country.”

