Pew report on COVID-19 restrictions on religious groups across the World

SHAFAQNA- When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold throughout the world in 2020, many countries prohibited or limited public gatherings to slow its spread. Annual study of Pew Research Center on religion across the world is focused on how the lockdowns and other public health measures influenced religious groups, and how they responded.

The main findings can be outlined as below:

1- In almost a quarter of all the countries and territories under study, authorities utilized physical means, such as arrests and prison sentences, to implement coronavirus-related restrictions on worship services and other religious gatherings.

2- In 27% of countries, religious groups filed lawsuits or spoke openly against the public health measures. Their complaint was that some churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship were treated unequally.

3- In 35% of the countries, one or more religious groups refused to obey public health rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4- In 47% of countries, religious leaders or groups promoted public health measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging followers to worship at home, observe social distancing or take other precautions, such as hand-washing and mask-wearing.

5- In 28% of countries, government officials and religious groups worked jointly on efforts to stop the pandemic.

Coronavirus-related bans on religious gatherings

Government authorities in 23% of all countries under study employed force to impose coronavirus-related bans or limits on religious gatherings in 2020. The most common type of force employed against religious groups when they violated public health guidelines was detentions.

Confiscation of property or carrying out raids were used by authorities to close down religious gatherings. Moreover, in some countries, religious figures were replaced by authorities through expelling or returning them back to their country of origin. Killings of religious minorities related to pandemic were also reported in a few countries.

Social hostilities against religious groups

Incidents in which private individuals or organizations targeted religious groups through social hostilities related to the outbreak were explored in this study. Private individuals or organizations in 20% of the total countries under study associated the spread of the coronavirus to religious groups. In some Muslim-majority countries, the sources indicate that Muslims were targeted by private individuals or organizations with respect to the coronavirus outbreak. In India, Argentina, Italy and the United States, social hostilities associated with the pandemic against religious groups that involved physical violence or vandalism by private individuals or organizations were reported.

Similarly, this study looks at whether religious groups in each country criticized publicly to COVID-19 regulations or expressed objections to them. In 27% of all countries under study, religious groups criticized public health measures related to COVID-19. Religious groups in 18 countries claimed that nonreligious businesses or institutions were treated more leniently, for example in the Philippines and Belgium. They claimed that shopping malls and other stores were permitted to reopen for business.

Governments cooperation with religious groups

In addition to tensions between religious groups and authorities with regard to COVID-19 regulations, there were several examples that the governments cooperated with religious groups to promote public health measures in faith communities. In some cases, governments met religious groups or sought advice from them before implementing lockdown measures or supported religious groups during the pandemic through additional funding.

It is concluded that the scores on the Government Restrictions Index (GRI) remain substantially higher than they were in the first year of the study, 2007. Besides, the global median score on the Social Hostilities Index (SHI) has increased since 2007.

Government restrictions

By taking a look at overall restrictions in 2020, it was found that 39% of countries had “high” or “very high” levels of government restrictions or social hostilities (or both).

That count includes only places where the bans or limits on religious gatherings were carried out with physical force, such as arrests and detentions; physical assaults; damage, confiscation or raiding of private property; displacements of people from their homes; or killings. This includes individuals or organizations that used hostile or inflammatory speech about particular religious groups.

They said they found the regulations against religious groups to be “disproportionate” and a violation of religious freedom guaranteed in the country’s constitution. This figure is up from 75 countries (38%) in 2020, but it remains below the peak of 85 countries (43%) from 2012.

Source: Pew Research Center

www.shafaqna.com