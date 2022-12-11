English
International Shia News Agency

[Video] Mike Tyson Performs Umrah in Mecca

SHAFAQNA-American former professional boxer Mike Tyson visited Mecca, to perform Umrah.

American singer DJ Khaled also visited the holy city. He shared multiple videos and pictures from his visit of the Holy Ka’aba.

He wrote, “The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes. Tears of joy. My whole life I wanted to go to Mecca to pray and to give gratitude to Allah. I prayed for the world for more love for more life more peace more joy more health and protection for all of us.

Mike Tyson is also seen in the video which DJ Khaled shared on his Instagram.

He also posted a picture with Tyson as they started their journey to Mecca.

Mike Tyson converted to Islam in 1992.

 

 

Source:   IQNA

