International Shia News Agency

Saudi foreign minister: ‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has said that Iran’s Persian Gulf Arab neighbours would take measures to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons.

“If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Sunday in an on-stage interview at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi when asked about such a scenario.

“We are in a very dangerous space in the region … you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security.”

Source : aljazeera

